Celebrate 20 years with Parlotones

When the Parlotones met in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, in 1998, little did they know they would go on to write one of the greatest rock n roll stories SA has ever seen.

The Parlotones are Kahn Morbee, Neil Pauw and brothers Glen and Paul Hodgson. Formed in 1998, the band has achieved success not only in SA but in several international markets.

Eastern Cape fans can look forward to a celebration of the Parlotones’ top songs over the past 20 years as well as some of the songs off their new album, China. “As a band we are now 20 years old and the traditional wedding gift for 20 years of marriage is china or porcelain. So that is the reasoning behind the title,” Morbee said.

The Eastern Cape leg of the band’s Huawei Summertones 20-year celebration tour is at Mentors Kraal in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday December 30.

The show is hosted and presented by Eastern Cape companies – Rock Lily Music Promotions and Events from St Francis Bay are the promoters, and sound and lighting is by Bryan McLagan of Re/Sound in PE. The opening act will also be one of PE’s most popular live bands, The Cottonfields.

Mike Kimmings, owner of Rock Lily Music Events and Promotions, said the Parlo- tones were known for their hard work, humble attitude, passion, dedication and comm- itment. They have earned multi-platinum selling status, releasing more than nine albums, 20 singles, five video albums and 20 music videos over the past two decades. They have also won 18 SA Music Awards and many other accolades both nationally and internationally, and continue to perform on the stages of SA and the world, having recently returned from a 40-day tour of Europe, the UK and Dubai.

Gates to next Sunday’s concert open at 6pm and the live music will start at 8pm.

Tickets at R180 each are at quicket.co.za, or contact 083-44-3834 or 042-293-1142.