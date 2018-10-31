Boer-e-Goete Christmas Market in Graaff-Reinet

The Boer-e-Goete Christmas Market will take place for the first time in Graaff-Reinet and run from Thursday, December 13 to Sunday, December 16.

The Boer-e-Goete market Karoo Trade will include a festive atmosphere and a “plaas-styl” look and feel says Vicky Pienaar of Platteland Events which is presenting the market.

Shoppers can look forward to quality and unique handcrafted home decor and gifts; fresh farm produce; fashion accessories; bakes, sweets and biltong; a coffee shop and family entertainment.

The Boer-e-Goete Market will work along the same lines as a seasonal pop-up store with one checkout point.

This is a bar-code market and stallholders are welcome but will not need to be present as a professional team will be employed to manage the market.

“Farmers’ markets are an integral part of the linkage between farmers and exhibitors and the consumer,” Piennar said.

“The popularity of these types of markets continue to rise. We are hoping to add more vendors to the market so that we can offer a greater selection of goods, thus encourages vendors to participate.”

Pienaar said this week there were plans for 2019 in the pipeline.

“If the event goes well, we would like to host a monthly farmers market at Karoo Trade,” she said.

To apply, please visit www.plattelandevents.co.za