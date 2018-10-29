Radio jock writes his story
Radio personality Mafa Bavuma launches his autobiography Born For This by telling his story in theatrical form at the PE Opera House on Thursday at 6pm. It should motivate those in attendance. Because, if you are either in doubt or facing hurdles about whether the career you are pursuing is meant for you, this book by the Umhlobo Wenene personality comes at the right time for you.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.