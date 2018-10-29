Radio jock writes his story

Radio personality Mafa Bavuma launches his autobiography Born For This by telling his story in theatrical form at the PE Opera House on Thursday at 6pm. It should motivate those in attendance. Because, if you are either in doubt or facing hurdles about whether the career you are pursuing is meant for you, this book by the Umhlobo Wenene personality comes at the right time for you.

