Pre-Christmas Marktfees at Tramways

Port Elizabeth is hosting its annual Marktfees from Wednesday, October 31 to Saturday, November 3 at the Tramways Building in the Baakens Valley. Friends Relda Schoeman and Sonja Harrison started Marktfees seven years ago to give creative people a platform to showcase lifestyle and hand-crafted goods.

