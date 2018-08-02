ART

Loeries advertising exhibition in PE

The Loeries travelling exhibition may be viewed at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in the form of a pop-up on Thursday and Friday. August 2 and 3. The exhibition opened on Wednesday and showcases grand prix, gold and silver winners from the 2017 Loeries, including the best work from the advertising and brand communication industries across Africa and the Middle East.

