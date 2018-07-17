The Herald Matric of the Year 2018

i
The Herald is excited to launch with this year’s Herald Matric of the Year Awards, which has become one of the most sought-after awards offered to matric learners of the Eastern and Southern Cape.

Each school head or school representatives are invited to take the opportunity to nominate their leading Grade 12 learners who could benefit enormously from this prestigious competition.

A cash prize with a total value of R50 000.00 will be shared between The Herald Matric of the Year Award winner and the Excellence Award winner. In addition to the cash prize component, finalists can look forward to fantastic prizes valued at over R150 000.00.

Click on the form below to nominate your leading matric learner. Entries close at midday on Monday, 27 August.

The Herald encourages schools to participate in this worthwhile project in recognising and celebrating the young achievers and decision-makers of the future.

