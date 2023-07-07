How can you tell if really know someone, whether that be personally or professionally. Is it simply a matter of knowing how one takes their morning coffee and favourite colour or being privy to those sinister secrets?
And when it comes to bad service how much of that is brought to the surface?
Join us today on HeraldLIVE’s new podcast S’wana Know! with podcast host Annelisa Swana as we speak about who knows you best and how we handle bad service.
LISTEN | Are you in the know?
