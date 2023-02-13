Planning your next adventure? Don't miss the Camp & Outdoor Expo

Whether you're into camping, hiking, trail runs or rock climbing, a seasoned outdoor adventurer or just starting out, you don't want to miss the Camp & Outdoor Expo at the Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha this weekend.

From the best cars for off-roading to fantastic accommodation options for nature enthusiasts, you'll discover everything you need to plan your next adventure in the great outdoors at this fun and family-friendly expo.

In fact, just attending the expo promises to be an exciting adventure. That's because you'll have the chance to see, touch and test the newest hi-tech sporting, outdoor and camping gear from top brands in the industry. Experts will be on hand to answer all your questions and guide you through the latest innovations.

The Camp & Outdoor Expo is open from 9am to 4pm on February 18, and from 9am to 3pm on February 19.

Get your tickets at the door or book them online now via Quicket.

This article was sponsored by Eventive.