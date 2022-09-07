Load-shedding woes? Nashua EC has the perfect energy solution for your home and business
The company has a variety of inverter systems to power small electrical items, solar power panels to keep the power on at all times, and compact power systems for backup energy
Load-shedding causes all kinds of disruptions. From interrupted productivity to failed wi-fi connections, it becomes difficult to run a household, schools or businesses. But thanks to Nashua Eastern Cape, it is possible to keep the lights on with their range of energy solutions.
“Nashua EC has done well in adding more solutions that we can provide to companies, allowing us to be a total workspace solution provider,” says Candice Parker, MD of Nashua Eastern Cape. “Nashua EC, being a well-known and trusted name, has the platform to provide solar power to our current and new customers. Without providing alternative energy solutions to customers there is no way they’ll realise the benefits of our other solutions.”
Nashua EC has a variety of inverter systems to power your small electrical items such as routers, cellphones, laptops, lights and TV — making sure you’re always entertained.
Eastern Cape couple Sorica and Jacques, from Stan's Building Supplies, recently had two inverters installed professionally and say it saved them a lot of headaches during load-shedding. “The installation is the best thing for our offices since sliced bread,” they say.
Nashua EC also has compact power systems (CPSs). Sourced and assembled by BlueNova in SA, these are self-contained and they are designed to provide backup power to essential loads during power outages.
Solar power options that harness the power of the SA sun to generate electricity are also a great solution offered by Nashua Eastern Cape. Over the years the cost of solar power equipment has decreased significantly, making it possible to generate power at a lower cost than the national grid.
Tsitsikamma resident Andre Kruger says getting solar power was the best thing he could’ve done for his home.
“I made contact with Nashua EC after seeing a Google search and realised they offer a rent-to-own option to avoid the enormous capital that is normally required before installation starts. Nashua Eastern Cape's Lee Barker made quick work of making the effort to come see me at my home to discuss options. Over the next two weeks we would iron out all the details either via email, calls, WhatsApp and home visits. I accepted an initial option to be installed.
“The installation was swiftly arranged and professionally installed. During installation I changed my mind to rather double the system to ensure I will have enough capacity for future expansion in my home. This was quickly accommodated and approved. The double system was completed and has been running smoothly ever since. I am not affected by load-shedding at all,” says Kruger.
Nashua EC provides service agreements to their customers, they have in-house finance options available and provide neat installations through their in-house technicians on all units.
Parker’s hopes are for Nashua Eastern Cape to be seen as a complete and total workspace solution provider that all businesses turn to, from printers, to solar and telephones to managed IT solutions.
Contact Nashua Eastern Cape on 041-398-6000 or email sales@nashuape.co.za and one of their sales consultants will gladly assist in finding the perfect energy solution for your home or business.
