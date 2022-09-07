Load-shedding woes? Nashua EC has the perfect energy solution for your home and business

Nashua EC also has compact power systems (CPSs). Sourced and assembled by BlueNova in SA, these are self-contained and they are designed to provide backup power to essential loads during power outages.

Solar power options that harness the power of the SA sun to generate electricity are also a great solution offered by Nashua Eastern Cape. Over the years the cost of solar power equipment has decreased significantly, making it possible to generate power at a lower cost than the national grid.

Tsitsikamma resident Andre Kruger says getting solar power was the best thing he could’ve done for his home.

“I made contact with Nashua EC after seeing a Google search and realised they offer a rent-to-own option to avoid the enormous capital that is normally required before installation starts. Nashua Eastern Cape's Lee Barker made quick work of making the effort to come see me at my home to discuss options. Over the next two weeks we would iron out all the details either via email, calls, WhatsApp and home visits. I accepted an initial option to be installed.

“The installation was swiftly arranged and professionally installed. During installation I changed my mind to rather double the system to ensure I will have enough capacity for future expansion in my home. This was quickly accommodated and approved. The double system was completed and has been running smoothly ever since. I am not affected by load-shedding at all,” says Kruger.