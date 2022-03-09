Improving people’s lives with the gift of good hearing

The Hear Clearly Group will be able to enrich more people’s lives with the expansion of its audiologist team.

The group has announced the arrival of Roxanne Loock and Marcelle Ferenczy, both with master’s degrees in audiology from the University of Pretoria. The new additions will help the company give more people a better quality of life through well-fitted and customised hearing aids.

Hear Clearly continues to invest in its diagnostic capabilities and, as a result, has introduced real ear measurement (REM) — previously known as insertion gain — as the gold standard of diagnosing and verifying the accuracy of hearing aid fittings.

The group is delighted to be able to broaden and improve its service offering to patients, and bring excellence in its reporting to doctors and ear nose and throat (ENT) specialists.

Hear Clearly Group was founded by Frank Lifson and Henry Mann 25 years ago. Initially based in Sedgefield, the company has grown to cover the Southern and Eastern Cape. Today, only the best audiologists and hearing aid acousticians are employed to serve customers’ needs.

The aim is to expand the company at a national level, but only in proportion to its ability to provide excellent service while maintaining a personal touch. Hear Clearly is a company with small-town values and big-city service.

At heart, the team are enthusiastic, empathetic and great communicators. Technology is only a means to an end as it helps reconnect people’s hearing abilities. The privilege, however, lies in being able to serve people.

The group researches and tests all brands of hearing aids so you don’t have to. Rest assured, the company can find you the best product with the most benefit, fitted for your budget.

A custom-made, individual hearing aid fitting is designed for your unique needs, lifestyle and profession. The company does initial screenings and specialised tests at medical aid rates.

A trial period is provided to make sure hearing aids are comfortable and perform in the real world. A hearing aid belongs in the ear, not in the drawer. Once committed, the support team will offer you backup service second to none. Put Hear Clearly the test.