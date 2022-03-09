Improving people’s lives with the gift of good hearing
Hear Clearly Group introduces two new audiologists and expands its specialised equipment services in its six Eastern Cape centres
The Hear Clearly Group will be able to enrich more people’s lives with the expansion of its audiologist team.
The group has announced the arrival of Roxanne Loock and Marcelle Ferenczy, both with master’s degrees in audiology from the University of Pretoria. The new additions will help the company give more people a better quality of life through well-fitted and customised hearing aids.
Hear Clearly continues to invest in its diagnostic capabilities and, as a result, has introduced real ear measurement (REM) — previously known as insertion gain — as the gold standard of diagnosing and verifying the accuracy of hearing aid fittings.
The group is delighted to be able to broaden and improve its service offering to patients, and bring excellence in its reporting to doctors and ear nose and throat (ENT) specialists.
Hear Clearly Group was founded by Frank Lifson and Henry Mann 25 years ago. Initially based in Sedgefield, the company has grown to cover the Southern and Eastern Cape. Today, only the best audiologists and hearing aid acousticians are employed to serve customers’ needs.
The aim is to expand the company at a national level, but only in proportion to its ability to provide excellent service while maintaining a personal touch. Hear Clearly is a company with small-town values and big-city service.
At heart, the team are enthusiastic, empathetic and great communicators. Technology is only a means to an end as it helps reconnect people’s hearing abilities. The privilege, however, lies in being able to serve people.
The group researches and tests all brands of hearing aids so you don’t have to. Rest assured, the company can find you the best product with the most benefit, fitted for your budget.
A custom-made, individual hearing aid fitting is designed for your unique needs, lifestyle and profession. The company does initial screenings and specialised tests at medical aid rates.
A trial period is provided to make sure hearing aids are comfortable and perform in the real world. A hearing aid belongs in the ear, not in the drawer. Once committed, the support team will offer you backup service second to none. Put Hear Clearly the test.
To be human is to communicate
Most people aren’t deaf in the conventional sense. It’s not a question of volume, but a question of clarity.
An example of a patient’s experience is: “I hear you talking, but can’t make out what you are saying, especially in groups, meetings and background noise.”
Constant repetition and misunderstanding can test even the best relationships, at home or work.
Improve your hearing, improve your overall health:
There is more to hearing than just hearing words better. Research shows that untreated hearing loss can lead to:
- Cognitive decline;
- Early onset dementia;
- Memory loss;
- Balance problems and a higher risk of falling;
- Depression and withdrawal; and
- An inability to control and manage tinnitus, which are ringing sounds in the ears and head.
Even the mildest hearing loss should not be ignored.
Services on offer from Hear Clearly:
Whether group-owned or rented, each Hear Clearly office has a homely and welcoming atmosphere, even with the hi-tech equipment and products. The spaces are designed to be relaxing to allow you to explore and experience the benefits of modern hearing aid technology.
The offices aim to be a resource for the community, providing a place where people can find out about hearing-related issues; get a referral to a specialist; pick up a pack of wholesale batteries; check for earwax; retube a hearing aid; buy some noise protectors or sleep plugs; have a minor service; or simply find out what’s new.
The Gqeberha and George flagship centres offer state-of-the art sound studios, a feature that’s unique to the Hear Clearly Group.
These large, room-sized, walk-in booths are clad in sound studio panels and sound proofing. Hear Clearly specialists can diagnose your hearing problem, do speech tests and demonstrate real-life soundscapes in a comfortable and non-claustrophobic way. These anechoic spaces are ideal for experiencing music in high definition and fine-tuning your hearing aid.
Find your closest Hear Clearly centre:
1. Gqeberha
This centre has the largest studio, which also houses the paediatric division. Children can play while having a free field test. Advanced diagnostics and tympanometry are done by a qualified audiologist, who works closely with ENT specialists and sub-specialists in audiology and speech therapy.
2. George
This centre has been fitted with all the latest audiological equipment and has a demo sound studio. It is linked directly to fitting and consulting rooms. There is also a separate soundproof booth, which is used for industrial screening clients. The George centre houses the new admin hub and call centre.
3. Sedgefield
There is now a retail outlet in Sedgefield, where it all started, at the Plum Tree Trading Centre, which is open five days a week for bookings and service.
4. Jeffreys Bay
Hear Clearly has been visiting the coastal town for 25 years. The specialist rooms are anchored at the town’s Policlinic and have customised space suitable for your needs. It is a spacious venue with good light.
5. Plettenberg Bay
The local Plett acoustician, Stephen Gurney, looks after the hearing aid needs of this vibrant seaside community. What better venue than the Zen-inspired design of the Hutton Medical Centre.
6. Hartenbos Mossel Bay
Hear Clearly is delighted to finally cover the western edge of the Eden municipal district with the Hartenbos base.
This article was paid for by the Hear Clearly Group