Muir College unveils commemorative book to mark 200th birthday
Muir College, one of the oldest English-speaking schools in country, has unveiled a commemorative book to celebrate its anniversary.
The bicentennial book, Shout Till The Rafters Ring, was launched at an event hosted by the Kariega school’s Muirite Sports Club on Friday night attended mainly by staff and former pupils...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.