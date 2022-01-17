Muir College kick off 200th anniversary celebrations in style
The recently concluded Muir College 200 Cricket Festival is only the first in a number of events to commemorate the school’s 200th anniversary in 2022, Muir College principal Robin Stephenson said.
The cricket festival, which started on January 13 and featured nine teams from Kariega, Makhanda, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe, as well as an invitational Eastern Province XI, saw teams battle each other in declaration and limited-overs cricket. ..
