Sport

Muir College kick off 200th anniversary celebrations in style

Premium
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter
17 January 2022

The recently concluded Muir College 200 Cricket Festival is only the first in a number of events to commemorate the school’s 200th anniversary in 2022, Muir College principal Robin Stephenson said.

The cricket festival, which started on January 13 and featured nine teams from Kariega, Makhanda, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe, as well as an invitational Eastern Province XI, saw teams battle each other in declaration and limited-overs cricket. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read