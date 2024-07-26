A reader forwarded me a mainstream media article titled “New state-owned company for water in SA coming in 2025”, questioning whether this is the next vehicle for state capture that the man on the street will have to pay for.
HeraldLIVE
WEATHER GURU | Water is life, not an instrument of revenue
Image: SUPPLIED
A reader forwarded me a mainstream media article titled “New state-owned company for water in SA coming in 2025”, questioning whether this is the next vehicle for state capture that the man on the street will have to pay for.
I prefer to steer clear of political commentary, but when it comes to matters water (my passion), there are no holds barred.
According to popular public opinion, government agencies (privatised government intuitions) have been and are the vehicles for corruption and state capture.
They immediately refer to Eskom and SAA and numerous other intuitions and boards.
This is why concerned citizens are dubious about the creation of such an “agency”, no matter what the institution’s raison d’être (right of existence).
No matter the positives or negatives, we must always bear in mind that we are dealing with water here, unlike electricity, something we cannot survive without.
As we have seen in our own metro, in times of severe drought we need the trust and buy-in from every member of the public to get us through the situation.
The government or “agency” cannot do it by itself. That is why confidence in the institution is essential.
If we view the situation with Eskom, nobody can be blamed for asking: How will they fund this agency, when municipalities are currently struggling to pay their accounts? Is it not another pie in the sky situation and place to siphon money from?
Then we come to the basic principle of privatisation, which is to reduce the burden on the tax payer by transferring it to the user.
If the “agency’s” prime objective will be collection of revenue to be self-sustainable, how will that speak to the constitutional right to water?
There are too many grey areas between the interpretation of Public Good and Commercial Services, as I have experienced in the erstwhile institution I worked for, as it was also an “agency” of sorts.
The entire system — department of water & sanitation (DWS), municipal, community, agricultural and farm dams — has been most confusing to me, and the public.
All I know is that all water above and under the ground is under the control of the DWS, which controls allocations, issues permits, and so on.
Domestic users pay municipalities, which set rates, and agricultural users pay either the DWS or a Water User Association, which pay the department.
As I understand, the “agency” will collect revenue to improve infrastructure, such as reducing leaks.
I wonder if leak repairs will be carried out in areas under municipal control?
What then will happen to the DWS, will the authority dissolve and become part of the new “agency” or will it perform an oversite function to ensure the agency performs its duties?
The other question is: Who will build the dams and undertake projects such as the Nooitgedacht scheme, if the agency will have the prime objective of sustainability?
Then there is the Assistance to the Poor (ATP) which is apparently not the same in all regions.
Our metro is most kind with allocating 7kl a month to those eligible for ATP assistance, while those that pay are heavily penalised after 9kl.
There are just too many questions and too few answers at this stage.
This week in history:
1983: Flooding along Langkloof from Haarlem to the Bay.
Weather safety tips:
When it is very windy, avoid parking under trees or near rickety structures. There have been fatalities reported in the Bay caused by trees collapsing on cars.
