Politics

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

By TIMESLIVE - 23 February 2022

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday at 2pm. 

While a higher than expected tax take will come as a welcome relief to a distressed public purse, Godongwana still faces a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures such as social services and infrastructure.

