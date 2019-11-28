Erica Primary pupil wins VW design competition

Erica Girls’ Primary School scooped several accolades, including the overall design wrap, at the Design An Allspace Kombi 2019 competition.

After the success of the Design-a-Kombi competition launched two years ago, the theme for third instalment shifted to Design An Allspace Kombi to coincide with the the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

A call made to Bay primary and high school pupils to design a wrap for the Allspace vehicle with space in mind, drew an exceptional response, with thousands of entries being submitted.

A whopping 12,947 people voted on the competition website for their favourite design, with a Public Vote Award being introduced in 2019.

At the prizegiving last week, Nelson Mandela Bay pupils turned out to be the stars of the show, with the finalists each receiving acknowledgment on stage as they were presented with their framed entries.

The R20,500 cash prize was shared among the winners and their schools.

The top three finalists in the Public Vote category were: In third position, with 637 votes, Steffanie Chan from St Dominic’s Priory, second place with 681 votes went to Aashiqah Abrahams from Erica Girls’ Primary and the winner, with a grand total of 827 votes, was Likhwezi Gcasamba from Erica.

The Junior Primary category was won by Emme Wenzel from Clarendon Primary. A total of 222 pupils entered in the category

In the primary school category, 275 entries were received. The top three overall finalists were all from Erica.

In third and second place were Likhwezi Gcasamba and Aashqah Abrahams respectively and the winner was Buchule Maseti.

She was very excited to see her winning design wrapped around a Volkswagen Allspace.

In the High School category, 218 entries were received, with the winning prize awarded to Kayleen Govender of Pearson High School.

Genevieve Broccardo of Victoria Park High was second and Chloe Coetsee of Collegiate Girls’ High was third.

“I have been asked why we run this competition annually and the reason is quite simple,” Tavcor Volkswagen’s GM for new car sales, Martin Taverner, said.

“As a family business, Tavcor wanted to engage with families in the Bay and what better way than with a colouring-in competition.

“We are blown away by the creativity of pupils and the number of entries received this year,” he said.

The 2020 Design competition will be launched early next year.