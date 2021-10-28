KFC Albany Road boasts new modern makeover
From simple southern food sold at a roadside gas station to being one of the largest food chains in the world, KFC is wholeheartedly finger lickin’ good
The KFC at 57 Cape Road, near the Five-ways Crossing, has had a makeover. With a stylish new look, the revamped store promises a more efficient and enjoyable customer experience.
Enter the KFC Albany Road and you will find the interior has a clean, modern design which pays homage to its founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
His larger-than-life persona can be seen throughout the store with his laser-cut image donning the walls and his signature bowtie on the chair backs. The Colonel is in every detail in the KFC brand. The delicious, juicy, southern fried chicken created in 1939 is still being enjoyed across the globe.
The recipe that launched a finger lickin’ good brand more than 82 years ago is still a secret, but it is no secret that the celebrity chefs and staff take meticulous care when preparing every piece of chicken. Chicken is checked precisely, breaded with the secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices, and fried by hand.
The store promises to uphold and exceed the high standards set by KFC and create a memorable experience for customers. The team at KFC Albany Road is ready and excited to welcome you.
Friendly front-of-house staff welcome walk-in customers picking up their orders, while drive-thru and delivery services have been improved at 57 Cape Road. The revamped fast-food outlet has a dedicated counter for delivery partners, UberEats and MrD. This helps to streamline the overall online ordering process for the customer. This KFC store also offers its own in-house delivery service, which helps to ensure every customer’s experience is efficient, positive, and memorable.
With entrances from both corners of Albany and Cape Road it has a more effective drive-through too.
Before Covid-19 health and safety protocols, KFC production was no different. KFC staff are meticulous when it comes to applying cleanliness and hygiene practices throughout the store.
Fridges and warmer temperatures are checked, food is prepared fresh for customers, other food prep-items are time-stamped to ensure the freshest ingredients are used. KFC Albany Road is adhering to the brand’s mission to ensure every customer enjoys KFC that is finger-lickin' good.
KFC is celebrating 50 golden years in Mzansi this year and KFC Albany Road, which opened its doors to its first customer in 1988, is a huge part of that golden KFC heritage.
This article was paid for by KFC.
