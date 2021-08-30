Alexander Road High win The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
Nail-biting competition sees Sanctor in second place, with Nico Malan third and Paterson fourth
Alexander Road High School drove home their general knowledge dominance by emphatically winning the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha at the weekend.
Alex dominated every stage of the competition and on Saturday beat Sanctor High 21-7 in the final round. ..
