Three killed, three injured in bloody gang shooting
Three people were killed and three others injured in separate gang-related shootings in Rosedale, Kariega on Friday night.
In the first shooting, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said gang members were at the corner of Hawfinch and Seagull streets in Rosedale when a rival gang approached them at about 8.20pm...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.