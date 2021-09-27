Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hosts annual Heritage Fun Day

Annual Heritage Fun Day hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hosted their Annual Heritage Fun Day on 24 September 2021.

This day is seen as one of the highlights on the calendar for the 5 children homes that the fun day is hosted for.

‘We wanted the children from our communities to experience some fun during these difficult and stressful times by putting some smiles on their faces.

It is important for them to know that we care about their well-being. The children are our future.’ said Phumulani Hlatshwayo, Head of Commercial Operations at the stadium.