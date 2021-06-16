Flip through The Herald's Youth Day supplement and the Youth Day Art and Writing competition entries by clicking on the pdf flip books below.

The Herald's Youth Day Art and Writing competition was open to scholars and university students, across Nelson Mandela Bay, who were asked: "What is the Youth of South Africa dealing with today?"

The winners of the competition will be walking away with prizes from MTN Pulse, Tecno (Intel), Khanyisela College, Woodlands Dairy and Boom Town.

The winning entries have been published in our 16 June Youth Day supplement. You can pick up your keepsake print copy of this special supplement in the 16 June edition of The Herald.