Ubomi Obutsha Centre returns to its original purpose

As the Covid-19 lockdown drags on, life simply gets more and more difficult for the poor who, at the best of times, have little by way of fallback resources to depend on.

Every week, Ubomi sees the number of families turning to it for some form of relief grow.

“It has been encouraging for us to see the difference in attitude among those families who have chosen to work with us over the years compared to those who chose not to,” a spokesperson for Ubomi said.

“They are more resilient, not ‘demanding’, less frantic about their needs, willing to help when needed and very grateful to those — our donors — who are helping them survive the lockdown.

“We work hard to be more than just a ‘handout charity’.”

Even at the Ubomi Obutsha Centre, nothing is “for free”. Cash doesn’t play a role but the centre does accept commitment, progress and participation as currency from its beneficiaries.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support we have been receiving and the comments of gratitude from our donors for our efforts; of admiration for our direct approach; and for the opportunity to confidently contribute so ‘close’ to where the need is," the spokesperson said.

During a recent distribution session the centre had a visit from the local police station.

“Because of the large crowds they attract and the aggression that often develops in groups of anxious and desperate people, food parcel distributions and soup kitchens have been a headache.

“We were nervous when they [the police] arrived but were very surprised — as they also seemed to be! — at their reaction!” the spokesperson said.

“We were commended on how well everything was managed, and our recipients we recommended for their social distancing and patience.

“The police left offering us assistance any time we need it and were very happy for us to continue.”

The Ubomi Obutsha Centre began almost 22 years ago by simply feeding those who were hungry.

A sense of those early days has returned, but the situation has also highlighted the progress that has been made since then.

The sense of a “new normal” is beginning to set in, but when the centre is able to resume its developmental programme again, there may not be too many “pieces to pick up” with regards to the high-risk families with which it works.

Many of their basic needs will have continued to be met and Ubomi’s work on developing family cohesion, self-sustainability and life skills development will be able to simply carry on.

But, for now, it will be sticking to the basics.

