KFC adding hope one meal at a time

With the nationwide lockdown in full effect, food insecurity in SA has increased.

People who used to be able to fend for themselves are now unable to.

This is something which has been ob- served across all the provinces — including the Eastern Cape — which are requiring even more intervention and assistance from the government, feeding schemes and non-profit organisations (NPO).

If one considers that community-driven initiatives are among the fastest-growing mechanisms for channelling development assistance and changing futures, it is clear that feeding schemes and NPOs have a much bigger role to play in formulating a broader social impact for truly delivering hope.

And that is exactly what KFC Add Hope has done.

Its response to the hunger crisis has been swift and it has been able to mobilise its network not only to ramp up on food parcels in the areas and communities in which it serves, but to further this reach as well.

KFC has also committed an additional R3m to food relief over this time to ensure even more communities are reached.

To date it has been able to steadily increase the reach of Add Hope relief feeding efforts with more than 1.43million meals distributed and 23,380 emergency food parcels delivered.

It has reached almost 117,000 people with 397 metric tons of food and more is coming.