Vuyo Dabula: We need to take the fight against GBV to the communities where it is most needed

Actor Vuyo Dabula is on a mission to fight gender-based violence (GBV), and believes film projects and outreach programmes are needed to help educate people in areas where the knowledge is needed the most.

The former Generations star has earned rave reviews for his role in Netflix's first original African series, Queen Sono.

He told TshisaLIVE he hoped to use his voice as an actor to empower women and fight gender-based violence.

“We know GBV is a big issue in SA, and I hope that with everything we do, including with Queen Sono, we can change perceptions and educate people.

"We need to take education to those societies which need it the most. That is the most important goal for me.”

He said he had been raised by powerful women who inspired him.

“I was raised by a single mother and surrounded by strong sisters. Women have carried this nation for decades, and I hope they can get the respect they deserve.”