Vuyo Dabula: We need to take the fight against GBV to the communities where it is most needed
Actor Vuyo Dabula is on a mission to fight gender-based violence (GBV), and believes film projects and outreach programmes are needed to help educate people in areas where the knowledge is needed the most.
The former Generations star has earned rave reviews for his role in Netflix's first original African series, Queen Sono.
He told TshisaLIVE he hoped to use his voice as an actor to empower women and fight gender-based violence.
“We know GBV is a big issue in SA, and I hope that with everything we do, including with Queen Sono, we can change perceptions and educate people.
"We need to take education to those societies which need it the most. That is the most important goal for me.”
He said he had been raised by powerful women who inspired him.
“I was raised by a single mother and surrounded by strong sisters. Women have carried this nation for decades, and I hope they can get the respect they deserve.”
The scourge of gender-based violence has once again reared its head as the nation undergoes a 21-day national lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Several trauma centres have remained open to offer 24-hour assistance to victims of domestic violence.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu urged communities to report incidents of violence against women and children during the lockdown.
“We are calling on all organisations that do work around GBV to continue their work.
“The fact that we are in lockdown, the fact that coronavirus is our focus, does not mean we must lose sight of the violence against women and children,” she said in an interview on eNCA.
Actress Linda Mtoba has also shone the spotlight on how the lockdown may lead to people being home with their abusers, and late last month took to Twitter to express her worries.
“My hearts goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser, who used being out of the house as a means to escape.”
One follower shared Linda's concern, and said she had started an online support group for victims of abuse.
My hearts goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser. Who used being out the house as means to escape.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) March 23, 2020