Superb sound and fine food at 'Music at the Market' concert

From Strauss waltzes to "Somewhere over the Rainbow", from Vivaldi to Koos Kombuis — with Tina Turner and Queen thrown in for good measure — the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2020 Music at the Market concerts have something for music lovers of every taste.

And, according to orchestra manager Gill Barnett, the taste buds will also be catered for by a selection of food trucks outside the Feather Market centre.

“Sushi, waffles, tacos and more will all be on offer for concertgoers to enjoy before the concert, during the extended interval and even to order for taking take home afterwards,” she explained.

The Music at the Market concerts take place on Saturday from 5pm and Sunday from noon.

The extended intervals are timed to coincide with supper or lunchtime hunger pangs — a good reason to visit the festive food trucks in Baakens Street.

“The concerts wouldn’t be the same without Richard Cock conducting.

“From a Beethoven Minuet to the popular theme from Game of Thrones, he manages to bring out the best in the orchestra; and at the same time entertain the audience with little-known facts about the pieces and anecdotes from his wonderful conducting career," Barnett said.

Soloist Anna Davel has enjoyed an equally impressive singing career, starting out as a member of the successful female a Capella group Cut Glass that toured South Africa and abroad, and released three albums during the five years she spent with them.

In the years since then, her career has rocketed and she has released nine highly acclaimed albums, the first of which was awarded a prestigious SAMA award for Best Adult Contemporary Album: Afrikaans.

She has performed as a soloist in the popular Skouspel concerts, and in the RMB Starlight Classics with Cock conducting. She also regularly performs Jazz standards alongside top SA musicians at corporate functions.

But, said Barnett, her roots are firmly in Port Elizabeth, where she attended Summerwood Primary and Pearson High schools.

Booking for the Music at the Market concert is though Computicket (041 5862256), with tickets at R120 and R100 for adults; R75 for pensioners; R50 for scholars and R20 for pre-schoolers.

Enquiries: Gill Barnett 0824901923.