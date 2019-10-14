Full line-up for Ibhayi Live series finale revealed

PREMIUM

The final lap of the Ibhayi Live series of concerts for 2019 will see The Soil member Ntsika Ngxanga perform his debut album, I Write What I Dream, for his Nelson Mandela Bay fans at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on November 2.



Ngxanga will be accompanied by Port Elizabeth songstress Ami Faku who launched her debut album, Imali, at the previous Ibhayi Live concert in September. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.