Idols SA twins Viggy & Virginia have their eyes set on winning the competition

The pair wanted to enter last year's competition but were too nervous.

"We were very nervous so we didn't enter. We told ourselves maybe next time, we came back this year and we did it," Virgina explained.

Viggy said the pair finally got the courage to audition this year and have loved every minute of it.

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love. Having my sister in the competition has been amazing. She coaches me and sometimes she looks at me like I am a master. I have loved it."

She said that she was confident one of them would win the competition.

"When you enter you have to be confident. We see ourselves in the final. We have seen the love that everyone has been giving us, so we have that hope and confidence that we can make it."

Whether they win or not, the pair want to use the experience to teach others.

"We want to teach music. Virginia will definitely teach music but I will also do teach music."