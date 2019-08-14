Idols SA twins Viggy & Virginia have their eyes set on winning the competition
Identical twins Viggy and Virgina Qwabe have heated up the Idols SA stage and are ready to go all the way in the competition, with the help of each other.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after blowing audiences away during last week's episode of the hit TV reality music competition, Viggy said she was overwhelmed by the love she got after her rendition of Nathi's Noba Ngumama.
"I was surprised by the reaction. Everyone told me how much they loved the performance. I was also happy with it. The performance for me was just great. The best part was seeing my sister supporting me. I am so happy."
Virginia, who also impressed with her version of Zahara's Lengoma, said it was nerve-racking to perform in front of the audience.
"We were very nervous but excited that we finally are able to do what we love, which is sing,"
The pair wanted to enter last year's competition but were too nervous.
"We were very nervous so we didn't enter. We told ourselves maybe next time, we came back this year and we did it," Virgina explained.
Viggy said the pair finally got the courage to audition this year and have loved every minute of it.
"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love. Having my sister in the competition has been amazing. She coaches me and sometimes she looks at me like I am a master. I have loved it."
She said that she was confident one of them would win the competition.
"When you enter you have to be confident. We see ourselves in the final. We have seen the love that everyone has been giving us, so we have that hope and confidence that we can make it."
Whether they win or not, the pair want to use the experience to teach others.
"We want to teach music. Virginia will definitely teach music but I will also do teach music."