Make healthier food choices with SPAR

Several SPAR Eastern Cape stores are now guiding customers towards healthier food choices by using special “Mighty-Chondria” labels under products on the shelves.

The ground-breaking programme started in SuperSPAR Waterfront more than a year ago and has been so successful that other stores are now taking the concept on board.

Simply put, a sticker shows the consumer which are healthier brands to buy as well as that some processed foods are not so bad after all.

SPAR retail operations manager Reshma Abraham, who deals with fresh foods, has found it useful when shopping for her family.

“It’s to give Mr or Mrs Shopper the information they need to make better choices and for me as a mom and someone who understands health, it works because it’s a simple way of communicating.”

“It is important to give customers options within the products that they are already buying.