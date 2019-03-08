Nursing Services Manager

ECHO Foundation NPC, a registered NPO, that provides retirement housing and institutional care to senior citizens, seeks a dedicated Professional Nurse to run its frail care homes and primary health clinics within predetermined standards as required by various Acts that govern our industry.

Reports to the General Manager Operations and will be responsible for the following duties:

Overall management of two frail care homes and primary health clinics at all villages; related administration and care of the residents

Client centric approach to care of the elderly

Annual budgets; identify requirements, order and control of stock and equipment

Ensuring adherence to minimum norms and standards as set by the Department of Social Development

Identify gaps and arranging for training and development of staff

Maintain Occupational Health and Safety standards

Qualifications and experience required

Registered with the South African Nursing Council as a Professional Nurse

A minimum of 10 years’ nursing experience

Previous experience in Geriatric Care is essential

Ward Administration will be advantageous

Advanced computer skills vitally important

Basic IR and HR experience/knowledge

The successful candidate should possess the following characteristics:

Strong leadership and motivational skills

Superb verbal and written communication skills

Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a compassionate manner

All enquiries and applications to be submitted to Lillian Swanepoel, General Manager Operations, at lilian@echofoundation.co.za.