ECHO Foundation NPC, a registered NPO, that provides retirement housing and institutional care to senior citizens, seeks a dedicated Professional Nurse to run its frail care homes and primary health clinics within predetermined standards as required by various Acts that govern our industry.
Reports to the General Manager Operations and will be responsible for the following duties:
- Overall management of two frail care homes and primary health clinics at all villages; related administration and care of the residents
- Client centric approach to care of the elderly
- Annual budgets; identify requirements, order and control of stock and equipment
- Ensuring adherence to minimum norms and standards as set by the Department of Social Development
- Identify gaps and arranging for training and development of staff
- Maintain Occupational Health and Safety standards
Qualifications and experience required
- Registered with the South African Nursing Council as a Professional Nurse
- A minimum of 10 years’ nursing experience
- Previous experience in Geriatric Care is essential
- Ward Administration will be advantageous
- Advanced computer skills vitally important
- Basic IR and HR experience/knowledge
The successful candidate should possess the following characteristics:
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
- Superb verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a compassionate manner
All enquiries and applications to be submitted to Lillian Swanepoel, General Manager Operations, at lilian@echofoundation.co.za.