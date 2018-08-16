Gino Fabbri, Ian von Memerty team up for comedy show
Two of the funniest entertainers in Port Elizabeth are 'Common & Class'
Two of the funniest entertainers in Port Elizabeth are 'Common & Class'
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.