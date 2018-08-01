Cooking cousins Ash and Chris serve hope and love

Turning a big empty space into an elegant Instant Restaurant is a daunting task, but for the cousins it was an obvious choice.

“Creating something from nothing is the story of Manenberg,” Ash explained.

To summarise their cooking style of homely, hearty dishes infused with global flavours, they decorated their Instant Restaurant with proteas, a symbol of their heritage, and folded paper aeroplanes, to represent their travels abroad.

For starters, Ash and Chris prepared tomato bredie potstickers in a green pepper broth.

It was not quite the start they hoped for. Their guests were surprised to find the dumplings inside the broth, and for judge David the presentation defeated the purpose of the crispy dumpling. Some guests nevertheless wished the portions had been bigger!

Even before the mains were served, the judges were worried about the ambitious choice – calamari three ways (rooibos-smoked, lemon grilled, and panko-and-coconut fried). Although the calamari was well-cooked, which is difficult to achieve, the consensus around the table was that it failed to hit the high notes the pair had aimed for.

For dessert, Ash and Chris whipped up a white chocolate-and-litchi cheesecake, with sake foam. While everybody raved about the cheesecake’s faultless texture, the sake foam had disintegrated and the flavours of the chocolate and litchi were lost.