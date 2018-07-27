MasterCars shuttle all set to navigate country fair bustle

We are gearing up for the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farmyard in Kragga Kamma on Saturday August 25.

To alleviate traffic congestion foreseen by the expected great turnout, MasterCars on Moffett will provide a shuttle service at the farm.

Gates open at 9am and there is a jam-packed programme for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids can look forward to the KFC Fun Zone which will include the mini cricket action zone where boys and girls, young and old, can test their cricket skills in a time trial which measures speed, agility and accuracy.

The KFC Fun Zone will also have old-fashioned lawn races for everyone to enjoy along with the giant Jumping Bucket.

There will be a zipliner, face-painting and you can even get your nails painted at The Herald tent.

The touch farm will be open, where kids can enjoy feeding the animals, tractor and pony rides.

There will be live entertainment, music, giveaways, food trucks, a market and much more to enjoy on the day.

The fair is not only about having fun, but also about giving back to the community.