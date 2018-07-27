MasterCars shuttle all set to navigate country fair bustle
We are gearing up for the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farmyard in Kragga Kamma on Saturday August 25.
To alleviate traffic congestion foreseen by the expected great turnout, MasterCars on Moffett will provide a shuttle service at the farm.
Gates open at 9am and there is a jam-packed programme for the whole family to enjoy.
Kids can look forward to the KFC Fun Zone which will include the mini cricket action zone where boys and girls, young and old, can test their cricket skills in a time trial which measures speed, agility and accuracy.
The KFC Fun Zone will also have old-fashioned lawn races for everyone to enjoy along with the giant Jumping Bucket.
There will be a zipliner, face-painting and you can even get your nails painted at The Herald tent.
The touch farm will be open, where kids can enjoy feeding the animals, tractor and pony rides.
There will be live entertainment, music, giveaways, food trucks, a market and much more to enjoy on the day.
The fair is not only about having fun, but also about giving back to the community.
Enjoy a day of fun for the whole family at the Family Country Fair hosted by KFC and The Herald. Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/2v7q7uy. We can't wait to see you there! 🐰🐷🐥Posted by HeraldLIVE - Port Elizabeth on Thursday, 26 July 2018
A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to KFC’s Add Hope beneficiaries who will be at the event.
The Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre will host action-packed paintball games, the Oosterland Youth Centre will be selling their baked goods while the Khayalethu ACVV Youth Centre and Oliver House will sell pancakes.
The Maranatha Streetworkers Trust will also be there to raise funds for the organisation by selling coffee and crafts.
Tickets for the country fair are available online at www.quicket.com or at the gate on the day of the event.
Tickets are R50 a person and children under two get in for free.
Join the event on our Facebook page for more updates.
● For more information, send an e-mail to heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za