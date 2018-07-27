East Cape maize off to Vietnam
Emerging farmers benefit from R18.7m export deal
In a milestone for emerging black farmers from the Matatiele region, more than 8,000 tons of yellow maize will be exported to buyers in Vietnam.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.