SPAR uses Women’s Challenge to promote war on plastic

SPAR Eastern Cape will use the annual Women’s Challenge in Port Elizabeth next month to create awareness of their plastic bag campaign launched last week.

Thousands of runners, from children to international-level athletes, will converge on Port Elizabeth’s beachfront to celebrate the biggest 10km road race in the region.

With the Little Ladies’ race taking place on May 1, followed by the main event on May 5, the title sponsors want to use the opportunity to further promote the Plastic Bag campaign.

The Eastern Cape retailer declared war on plastic last week when it decided to take the initiative in trying to reduce the amount of plastic which is damaging the planet.

Offering consumers the chance to swap 10 plastic shopping bags for a durable, long-lasting paper bag last Friday and Saturday, SPAR EC managing director Conrad Isaac said they wanted to change the public’s mindset about plastic bags.