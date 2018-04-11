How to make a gift bag from fabric

Crafty blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers shows you how to make an easy gift bag

Are you in the market for a fabric gift bag?

Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but some day this DIY is likely to come in pretty handy.

Whether you are trying to reduce your carbon footprint by not using traditional wrapping paper, or you just want to add something cute to a party you are planning (think party favours or loot bags) then follow these easy steps.

These bags can be made in any size. Small ones like the ones I did are great for party favours.

Medium ones could be loot bags and longer fabric gift bags are great for wine.

Here is what you need to make your fabric gift bags:

Material of your choice (for the bags in the picture, I used 22cm x 10cm, which made two small bags of 11cm x 5cm, but what you need will depend on what size your gift will be) Scissors Fabric glue Piece of twine or ribbon to close

Here is what you do:

Cut material into the size you want, remember to allocate for folding it double and for seams.

With the right side – that is the side that will show on the outside of the bag – facing up ready to be glued, use your fabric glue according to instructions.

The brand I use asks you to make dots of glue on both sides of the material, smooth it down and wait for it to dry a little (it becomes more sticky) before adhering the two pieces to each other.

Fold the glued edges together (having left an opening) and leave to dry

Turn the fabric gift bag inside out for a nice clean line.

Pop in your gift and tie with string or ribbon.

You can do this with a needle and thread as well, it is a great project to get in to while watching your favourite series.

What do you think about these fabric gift bags? Are you likely to try it out?