Bishops Lodge: Humewood's hidden gem is perfect for work and play

Bishops Lodge is one of Gqeberha's best-kept secrets: it's the ideal home-away-from-home for tourists to Nelson Mandela Bay and the perfect place for locals and visitors to host conferences and events.

Ideally situated in the heart of Humewood, the beachfront property is located just 750m from the popular Kings Beach, while Dawid Stuurman International Airport is only 3.6km away.

With only 50 bedrooms, Bishops Lodge is small enough to offer the personal touch and attention to detail that big franchise hotels often neglect. Yet its impeccable professional service makes the lodge “big enough” to host groups of all kinds, from corporates and government officials to schools and sportspeople.

Floris Botha, who took ownership of the property in 2020, says that while the “Covid-19 years” presented challenges for all those in the hospitality industry, they allowed for gradual investment to make extensive upgrades to the lodge to “give it the feeling of a boutique resort”.