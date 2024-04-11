Bishops Lodge: Humewood's hidden gem is perfect for work and play
A stone's throw from Kings Beach, this upgraded four-star hotel boasts a state-of-the-art conference venue, in-house restaurant and rooms that offer a blend of comfort and style
Bishops Lodge is one of Gqeberha's best-kept secrets: it's the ideal home-away-from-home for tourists to Nelson Mandela Bay and the perfect place for locals and visitors to host conferences and events.
Ideally situated in the heart of Humewood, the beachfront property is located just 750m from the popular Kings Beach, while Dawid Stuurman International Airport is only 3.6km away.
With only 50 bedrooms, Bishops Lodge is small enough to offer the personal touch and attention to detail that big franchise hotels often neglect. Yet its impeccable professional service makes the lodge “big enough” to host groups of all kinds, from corporates and government officials to schools and sportspeople.
Floris Botha, who took ownership of the property in 2020, says that while the “Covid-19 years” presented challenges for all those in the hospitality industry, they allowed for gradual investment to make extensive upgrades to the lodge to “give it the feeling of a boutique resort”.
The four-star establishment has since been updated to include a games room, a fully equipped gym and Whaler's Inn, an in-house restaurant with a bar, grill and fireplace. A private, enclosed braai area and newly renovated 2m-deep outdoor swimming pool offer additional spots for guests to unwind.
“Bishops Lodge provides an oasis for weary travellers and visitors to the city. We have put our heart and soul into the place, making it something truly unique and special. Guests are blown away by the comfort and relaxation they experience here at Bishops Lodge, which exceeds their expectations,” says Botha.
Conferences with a difference
With a state-of-the art conference centre, Bishops Lodge is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of business and eventing needs. It can accommodate between 60 and 120 delegates depending on the set-up style selected at the different venues.
Whether a conference, seminar or team retreat, the lodge provides the perfect backdrop for a productive event. While the conference room and board room have everything you need to get down to business — including uninterrupted high-speed internet access, smart screens, a projector and speaker system, spacious bathrooms, a coffee station, bar and mobile kitchen — there's also a delightful deck outside ideal for taking breaks and enjoying refreshments before, in-between and after events.
The conference rooms and outdoor deck can also be transformed into the ideal romantic setting for an intimate wedding.
Comfort and style
Bishops Lodge forms part of the Gqeberha-based Icon Lodges Group, known for its high-quality accommodation facilities.
Other properties in group include the well-known 30-bedroom Madiba Bay Guest House in South End and the boutique 12-bedroom Heugh Road Guest House in Walmer.
The Icon Lodges Group provides guests with a range of accommodation and conference choices, including self-catering and bed and breakfast options. Collectively the group has over 90 rooms and six conference rooms in Nelson Mandela Bay and offers well-priced, negotiable rates for bigger group bookings.
The room types on offer at Bishops Lodge include self-catering suites and deluxe rooms. Stylishly decorated, the rooms offer luxurious comfort with breathtaking sea views, balconies and/or poolside access and an assortment of amenities. Universally accessible rooms and facilities are also available.
In addition, the lodge is not affected by water or power outages in the city.
“We have our own water supply with a borehole on the premises, as well as uninterrupted solar power, and provide complimentary Wi-Fi to all our guests. The premises are also protected with 24-hour access control, guarded security, safe off-street parking, and we provide our own in-house shuttle service,” said Botha.
For more information, visit the Bishops Lodge website or contact the Bishop Lodge team via phone (041-585-6828), WhatsApp (072-432-2098) or email (info@bishopslodge.co.za).
This article was sponsored by Bishops Lodge.