Business chamber and AIDC-EC sign milestone MOU
Collaborative efforts aim to spur economic growth and address challenges
A memorandum of understanding signed between the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape represents a significant step towards driving sustainable growth and development, particularly within the automotive industry.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) aims to foster collaborative efforts between the two, using existing forums and establishing a framework for joint initiatives focused on sustainable growth, job creation, and investment retention...
