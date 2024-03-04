The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and maritime authorities have asked all vessels around Gqeberha to be on the lookout after a seaman went missing, presumably overboard, on Saturday.
Gqeberha station commander Justin Erasmus said the NSRI had been notified about the incident on Saturday night, shortly after the crew of a container vessel sounded a man-overboard alarm when they noticed one of their fellow seamen, a 31-year-old from India, was missing.
“A search of the vessel revealed no signs of the man,” Erasmus said.
“Maritime authorities were alerted and the vessel initiated a search while an all-ships alert was broadcast.
“NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were alerted at 10.12pm.
Police a and diving services were also alerted.
“At first light on Sunday morning the NSRI Gqeberha rescue craft joined an extensive search operation,” Erasmus said.
“However, despite an extensive sea search, there is no sign of the missing man.
“An all-ships alert continues to be broadcast.”
HeraldLIVE
Search continues for seaman presumed to have fallen overboard
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and maritime authorities have asked all vessels around Gqeberha to be on the lookout after a seaman went missing, presumably overboard, on Saturday.
Gqeberha station commander Justin Erasmus said the NSRI had been notified about the incident on Saturday night, shortly after the crew of a container vessel sounded a man-overboard alarm when they noticed one of their fellow seamen, a 31-year-old from India, was missing.
“A search of the vessel revealed no signs of the man,” Erasmus said.
“Maritime authorities were alerted and the vessel initiated a search while an all-ships alert was broadcast.
“NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were alerted at 10.12pm.
Police a and diving services were also alerted.
“At first light on Sunday morning the NSRI Gqeberha rescue craft joined an extensive search operation,” Erasmus said.
“However, despite an extensive sea search, there is no sign of the missing man.
“An all-ships alert continues to be broadcast.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News