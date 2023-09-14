Tooling specialist shifts into top gear at new premises
Bay firm AE Manufacturing has moved into more streamlined facility in Deal Party
After 17 years in Perseverance, Gqeberha tooling specialist AE Manufacturing has switched premises, making Deal Party the centre of its new operations.
The company moved into the new premises in Stephenson Street in July and is making the most of the bigger factory that is helping to streamline operations...
