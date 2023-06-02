×

Business

Export markets, good rainfall boost citrus farmers

Premium
02 June 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Though rain across parts of the Eastern Cape’s citrus production area has caused slight delays in picking and shipping, early market indicators show positive trends for citrus exports to international trade destinations.

Exports to the US, China and Russia have recorded encouraging increases, with the Eastern Cape’s 2023 harvest contributing 2.3-million more cartons of citrus up to May than in previous years. ..

