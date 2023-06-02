Export markets, good rainfall boost citrus farmers
Though rain across parts of the Eastern Cape’s citrus production area has caused slight delays in picking and shipping, early market indicators show positive trends for citrus exports to international trade destinations.
Exports to the US, China and Russia have recorded encouraging increases, with the Eastern Cape’s 2023 harvest contributing 2.3-million more cartons of citrus up to May than in previous years. ..
Export markets, good rainfall boost citrus farmers
News reporter
Though rain across parts of the Eastern Cape’s citrus production area has caused slight delays in picking and shipping, early market indicators show positive trends for citrus exports to international trade destinations.
Exports to the US, China and Russia have recorded encouraging increases, with the Eastern Cape’s 2023 harvest contributing 2.3-million more cartons of citrus up to May than in previous years. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business