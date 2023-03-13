Traditional leader close to Zulu monarch gunned down

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi expressed sadness after learning of the killing of one of the foremost traditional leaders with close ties to Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Mbangiseni Gibson Mbuyisa was gunned down near his business in the Ezimbovu area on Friday.
Mbuyisa is credited as having served the community of KwaNobamba with diligence on behalf of the king. He was also a member of the Zululand local house of traditional leaders.
The MEC sent her condolences to Mbuyisa's family and King Misuzulu.
Four months ago a senior member of the Zulu royal family, Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard, were shot dead in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“As a department, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of yet another leader within the province's institution of traditional leadership,” said Sithole-Moloi.
She said the attacks threatened to destabilise the institution within the province.
“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the criminals responsible."
