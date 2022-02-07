Learning Curve | Thembela Ndinisa is cleaning up in Plett

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



It took the death of her father for Thembela Ndinisa, 32, to take a bold step and open her own cleaning business in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, and months later her pain has become her joy as she has hired six workers.



Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started? ..