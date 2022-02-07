These schools were never ready

Little done in past two years to prepare them for return to full-time learning

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt and Riaan Marais -

Are all Nelson Mandela Bay schools ready to drop rotational learning and return to full-time classes?



The harsh reality for several schools across the city is the historical problem of teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms coupled with a lack of stationery and adequate infrastructure to accommodate all pupils. ..