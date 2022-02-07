News

These schools were never ready

Little done in past two years to prepare them for return to full-time learning

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt and Riaan Marais - 07 February 2022

Are all Nelson Mandela Bay schools ready to drop rotational learning and return to full-time classes? 

The harsh reality for several schools across the city is the historical problem of teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms coupled with a lack of stationery and adequate infrastructure to accommodate all pupils. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?

Most Read