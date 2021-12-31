ANDRE VLOK | New Year’s conflict resolutions
Our conflicts are supposed to also be our teachers. We should learn from them and become better at this necessary part of life.
As history and experience show, however, we often simply learn more anger, resentment or avoidance behaviour from such conflict opportunities, and we become more entrenched in our views, our cyclical and harmful conflict habits...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.