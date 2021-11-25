All in a day’s work for Jendamark
Nelson Mandela Bay tech company leverages success to partner in educational programme
Quinton Uren is no stranger to education interventions. Two years ago, Uren’s global automation technology company, Jendamark Automation, developed the cutting-edge yet affordable Omang ed-tech tablet.
The device, which offers educational resources via a protected digital classroom, made remote learning accessible for pupils affected by Covid-19 disruptions...
