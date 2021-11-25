All in a day’s work for Jendamark

Nelson Mandela Bay tech company leverages success to partner in educational programme

By Herald Reporter -

Quinton Uren is no stranger to education interventions. Two years ago, Uren’s global automation technology company, Jendamark Automation, developed the cutting-edge yet affordable Omang ed-tech tablet.



The device, which offers educational resources via a protected digital classroom, made remote learning accessible for pupils affected by Covid-19 disruptions...