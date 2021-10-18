LEARNING CURVE | Gqeberha woman’s baking business inspired by memories of home
Entrepreneurship has always been in Vuyiseka Nyembezi’s family. Inspired by her mother, who used to bake, cook and sell her products at the local taxi rank to make an income, Nyembezi, 33, started her own baking company.
Seka Bakes has grown from just specialising in roosterkoeks to catering for all baking needs in the Nelson Mandela Bay community...
