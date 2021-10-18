‘My doctor gasped and told me I am a miracle’
A harrowing ambulance journey from Makhanda to Gqeberha while on a ventilator preceded a 27-day hospital stay where Dennis Goliath pleaded with God to keep him alive as many around him died.
And now, the 58-year-old says he wants to share his story of survival and hope — and how he managed to overcome Covid-19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.