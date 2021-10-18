‘My doctor gasped and told me I am a miracle’

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A harrowing ambulance journey from Makhanda to Gqeberha while on a ventilator preceded a 27-day hospital stay where Dennis Goliath pleaded with God to keep him alive as many around him died.



And now, the 58-year-old says he wants to share his story of survival and hope — and how he managed to overcome Covid-19...