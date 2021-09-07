Alleged gangsters’ case postponed
Judgment in the double murder trial of three alleged gangsters is expected to continue on Wednesday after the matter was postponed due to time constraints on Tuesday.
At the beginning of their trial, Euwen Bardness, Danielson Darries and Furdo April, all 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.