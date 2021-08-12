NMU partners with automotive body to provide industry-relevant degrees

Memorandum of understanding signed to align educational programmes with needs of sector

In a bid to build initiatives aimed at bolstering the manufacturing sector and the provincial economy, Nelson Mandela University has partnered with the Eastern Cape Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) towards the provision of relevant industry-aligned degree programmes.



The automotive industry remains the largest manufacturing sector in SA, accounting for a third of the country’s manufacturing outputs and a significant injection into the national GDP...