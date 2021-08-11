CRL Rights Commission kicks off hearings on unrest in Durban

Investigative hearings into recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) got under way in Durban on Wednesday.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday that last month’s unprecedented conflict and the resultant deaths required it to facilitate mediation and conflict resolution among the affected communities.

Most of KZN and parts of Gauteng were thrown into chaos after days of violence and looting in which more than 320 people lost their lives, with the township of Phoenix making headlines for the high level of violence and deaths recorded.

Commission communications manager Mpiyakhe Mkholo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the hearings would be conducted virtually, with individuals appearing only in camera.

“Family members of the victims came forward stating that they did not know who killed their loved ones. Therefore they felt their lives could also be in danger during the proceedings,” he said.