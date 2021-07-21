Nelson Mandela Bay remains SA’s top-performing metro housing market
Various factors see area record best financial year to date in terms of sales turnover, despite pandemic
Stimulated by low interest rates in a Covid-19 hit housing market, Nelson Mandela Bay remains the top-performing metro in SA, with an 8% growth rate in housing prices.
This is based on research by national estate agency Pam Golding Properties...
